Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ameren by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after purchasing an additional 458,665 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ameren by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,708,000 after acquiring an additional 170,378 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ameren by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Ameren stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.53. 33,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,272. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.