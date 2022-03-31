Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Trading Up 0.3%

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 4,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

Get Cuisine Solutions alerts:

Cuisine Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUSI)

Cuisine Solutions, Inc engages in developing, producing, and marketing of chef-created, fully cooked, fully prepared entrees, and sauces. Its activity includes manufacturing and marketing prepared foods to the food service industry. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Sterling, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cuisine Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuisine Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.