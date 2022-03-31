Short Interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Increases By 52.0%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 704,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HUSN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,646. Hudson Capital has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. Its Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions.

