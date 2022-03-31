Short Interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Increases By 52.0%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 704,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HUSN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,646. Hudson Capital has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.
Hudson Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Capital (HUSN)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.