Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 741.0 days.

DRETF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.63. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.