Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 18,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 146,129 shares.The stock last traded at $39.40 and had previously closed at $41.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.77%.

In related news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $50,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,027 shares of company stock valued at $893,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Movado Group by 618.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

