Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

ASO traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. 66,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,964. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after buying an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after buying an additional 1,530,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,487,000 after buying an additional 1,215,891 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

