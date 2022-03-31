Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMED. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. 1,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $112.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.21. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

