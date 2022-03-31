Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEGA. Barclays decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Macquarie cut their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.75. 6,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $143.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.84.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,888,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,608,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,411,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

