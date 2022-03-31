Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REYN. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. 1,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,634. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,998,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,551,000 after purchasing an additional 170,516 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

