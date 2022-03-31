Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STRC stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. 8,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,394. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

