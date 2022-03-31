Brokerages Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $9.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,326. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.02 and its 200-day moving average is $188.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

