$0.08 EPS Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Vertex Energy posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vertex Energy by 102.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $984,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTNR stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 332,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,181. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

