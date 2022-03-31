Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

GPC stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.19 and a 200 day moving average of $130.16. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

