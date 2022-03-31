Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $26.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KIM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 220,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,665. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.