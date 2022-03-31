Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. 13,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Harsco has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $968.13 million, a PE ratio of -303.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,776,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Harsco by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after buying an additional 1,757,673 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Harsco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after buying an additional 457,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harsco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

