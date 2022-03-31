Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. 590,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,480,454. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

