Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 67,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,174. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $72.62 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.