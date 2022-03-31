Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PING. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE PING traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,748. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 429.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 292,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,301,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

