Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.74.

Shares of AIZ traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.91 and its 200 day moving average is $161.08. Assurant has a 12-month low of $139.89 and a 12-month high of $184.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

