Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

EYES traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 1,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYES. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 33.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

