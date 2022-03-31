Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of CWAN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. 6,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,621. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 247,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $4,195,616.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 625,770 shares of company stock worth $10,784,729 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,566,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $10,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 437,366 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

