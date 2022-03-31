Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of ETD stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. 7,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,589. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.