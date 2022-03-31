Gravity Finance Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $1,465.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00046993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.99 or 0.07096809 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,888.31 or 0.99804342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00053455 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

