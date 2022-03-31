Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. Standex International posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,866. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,243,000 after buying an additional 215,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,791,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 70,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 447.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

