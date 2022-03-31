Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

NYSE CHMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. 2,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,465. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $141.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 830.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

