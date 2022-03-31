Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 56,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,083. Samsara has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.94.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an in-line rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

