Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,600 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 1,182,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,828.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.61. 292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.35.
