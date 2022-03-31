mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in March

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.7 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MECVF remained flat at $$2.61 during midday trading on Thursday. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

