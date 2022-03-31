Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of VRNA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. 266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,560. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $309.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,715,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

