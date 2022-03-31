Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TBLA. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Shares of TBLA traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the third quarter valued at $11,149,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 135.3% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter valued at $4,230,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 132.2% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,857,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.