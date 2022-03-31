Solstein Capital LLC Decreases Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 1,961.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in NovoCure by 29.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 30.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NovoCure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $83.67. 5,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,977. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVCR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

