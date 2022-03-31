Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.86.

NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 75,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,425. The stock has a market cap of $424.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.56. Affimed has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 337,313 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 283,833 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

