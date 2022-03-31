Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.53.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.91. 584,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,986,709. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average of $156.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

