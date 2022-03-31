Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €161.45 ($177.42).
ETR:SIX2 traded down €5.60 ($6.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €123.80 ($136.04). The stock had a trading volume of 60,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18. Sixt has a 1-year low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($187.14). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €140.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €144.27.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
