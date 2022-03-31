Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 44 ($0.58) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 45 ($0.59).

A number of other research firms have also commented on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 56.43 ($0.74).

LON LLOY traded down GBX 1.07 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 47.06 ($0.62). 221,237,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,433,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.59. The firm has a market cap of £33.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($307,833.38). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £202,046 ($264,665.97).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

