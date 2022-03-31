Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 44 ($0.58) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 45 ($0.59).

A number of other research firms have also commented on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 56.43 ($0.74).

LON LLOY traded down GBX 1.07 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 47.06 ($0.62). 221,237,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,433,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.59. The firm has a market cap of £33.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($307,833.38). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £202,046 ($264,665.97).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.