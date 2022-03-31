Short Interest in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Drops By 35.7%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 60,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 million and a PE ratio of -10.78. Novo Integrated Sciences has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Novo Integrated Sciences ( NASDAQ:NVOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 53.32%.

About Novo Integrated Sciences (Get Rating)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.