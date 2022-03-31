Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Up 4.1%

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 11,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,489,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,906,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

