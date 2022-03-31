Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire Global also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.
OTCMKTS:SPIR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 30,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Spire Global (Get Rating)
Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.
