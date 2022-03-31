Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire Global also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

OTCMKTS:SPIR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 30,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

