Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nobilis Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

HLTH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 13,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,473. Nobilis Health has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health ( NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH Get Rating ) (TSE:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Nobilis Health will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $83,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

