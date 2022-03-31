SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SXC. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

SXC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. 15,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,325. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.12.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

