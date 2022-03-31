TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 23,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $53,061.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 78,751 shares of company stock valued at $172,165. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 133,441 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $556,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCON stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,144. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $51.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

