Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Lowered to $221.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.83.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.52. 27,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,423. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $180.26 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.