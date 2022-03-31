MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Hits $536,469.77

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $536,469.77 and approximately $33.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00079642 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 430,973,117 coins and its circulating supply is 153,671,189 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.