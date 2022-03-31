Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Hits $18.91 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $18.91 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00046814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.05 or 0.07104576 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,801.48 or 0.99783714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053298 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,432,724 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

