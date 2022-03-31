Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 444.17 ($5.82).

Several research firms recently issued reports on NETW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 440 ($5.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 540 ($7.07) to GBX 450 ($5.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($7.20) to GBX 505 ($6.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 440 ($5.76) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.16) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of LON:NETW traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 280 ($3.67). 1,042,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,619. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Network International has a twelve month low of GBX 152.90 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 459.90 ($6.02).

In related news, insider Diane Radley bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($42,048.73).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

