Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.77

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.77 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 937382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.77.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

