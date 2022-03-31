RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 152,030 shares.The stock last traded at $28.13 and had previously closed at $28.24.

RMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $530.65 million, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 69,991 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 714,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 575,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,535,000 after buying an additional 40,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,625,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

