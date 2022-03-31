Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $81.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.95. 191,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,571,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

