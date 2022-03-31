Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 810 ($10.61) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.69) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.96) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 784.50 ($10.28).

LON BDEV traded down GBX 0.27 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 522.73 ($6.85). 2,778,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,013. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 504.60 ($6.61) and a one year high of GBX 799.40 ($10.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 581.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 653.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,586.17).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

