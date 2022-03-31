Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 36,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,660,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
LILM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.
Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
